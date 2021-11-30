Tuesday Forecast: Breezy and warm with mostly cloudy skies

KENNEWICK, Wash. –The forecast is still on track for above-average temperatures for the next several days, with near record-breaking or recording-breaking temperatures tomorrow!

Tuesday is partly to mostly cloudy with strong wind gusts throughout the day. During the breezy day, wind gusts could reach up 25 to 35 mph in the Tri-Cities. According to the radar, wind gusts are picking up late afternoon and continuing through the rest of the day.

Tri-Cities

HIGH 60 LOW 54

Wind Gusts range from 25 – 35 mph

HIGH 57 LOW 45

Winds around 5 – 10 mph

HIGH 58 LOW 50

Winds around 10 – 13 mph

20% chance of showers

There is a slight chance of rain east of the Cascades today. Walla Walla could see a 20% chance of rain after 10 a.m. The radar system tracks potential showers around 5 p.m. this evening as they move through the area.

Expect sun and warm conditions all day tomorrow. Wednesday, the temperatures continue to rise in the upper 60s, and some areas in the Mid-Columbia could push 70 degrees. After Wednesday, those temperatures are expected to drop down into the weekend and cool down at night.

