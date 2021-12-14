Tuesday Forecast: Tracking morning patchy fog and afternoon sunshine

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Sunshine and calm conditions are forecasted throughout the Columbia Basin Tuesday before another storm moves in. Patchy fog has been sticking around the Yakima Valley and Kittitas County this morning, leaving the area around nine to 10 a.m. The sun will be bringing slightly higher temperatures compared to yesterday. Conditions to note for the day are breezy conditions in the Tri-Cities, with wind gusts reaching 20-23 mph in the afternoon.

We have an increased chance of rain and snow around 1200 feet by tonight. We are also tracking patchy fog into the evening and overnight into the early hours of Wednesday. The National Weather Service reports, “the next weather system moving into the area tonight is expected to create some moisture, enough for lingering chances of snow showers over the Northeast mountains as well as the Cascades.”

TRI-CITIES

Patchy fog before 10 a.m.

Mostly sunny with a high of 44 degrees and a low of 31 degrees.

Winds 8-11 mph with wind gusts around 20-23 mph.

YAKIMA

Patchy fog before 10 a.m.

Mostly sunny with a high of 38 degrees and a low of 23 degrees.

Light and variable winds.

WALLA WALLA

Cloudy for the morning and gradually becomes sunnier throughout the day, with a high of 41 degrees and a low of 28 degrees.

Winds are low, around 10 mph throughout the day.

