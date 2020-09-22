Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

TRI-CITIES, Wash. – Tuesday is a good day to register to vote if you haven’t done so already.

Every fourth Tuesday in September is National Voter Registration Day. It was created as an awareness campaign in 2012. More than 300,000 Americans registered on the day that year.

Of course in 2020, we have a presidential election along with many important races across the state and nation.

In Washington, if you’re registered to vote, you’ll get a ballot in the mail. All you have to do is fill it out, and drop it off in the nearest mailbox.

The Benton County voting center is also available to help you register.

If you’re not sure about your registration status, or you need a little extra help with the ballot, you can head over to the temporary voting center at 2610 North Columbia Blvd in Richland.

“If there’s any blind issues or hearing issues, they can vote on here… The machine is capable of helping them with their special need so that they can vote privately and securely and be confident in their boat and what they’re doing,” said Deidra Beck, the Health and Security Coordinator.

They’ll have drive-through voter registration available Tuesday.

You can also register online until October 26 at votewa.gov, or in person at the county elections office up until Election Day on November 3.