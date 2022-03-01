Tuesday Weather: Mostly cloudy skies and a few showers, steady rain returns tonight -Briana

Tuesday highs will be running 10-15 degrees above average in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

by Briana Bermensolo

Mild temperatures to start off Tuesday! Plenty of cloud coverage remains from rain that pushed through overnight. Flooding concerns remain high today in Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Mostly dry and mostly cloudy across Eastern Washington and Oregon today. Highs will be running 10-15 degrees above average in the upper 50s to mid 60s. The next big rain-maker moves in tonight. Showers or steady rain will impact the Wednesday morning commute in the Tri-Cities, Yakima and Walla Walla. Steady rain in the mountains will also continue to melt snowpack in the Cascades and the Blues. Showers through Thursday. Friday sunny and highs in the 50s. Drying continues through the weekend.

