Tumbleweed Music Festival returns to Richland for 25th year

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Justin Hawkes (@JustinHawkesDesign, Instagram)

RICHLAND, Wash. — After being forced to go virtual last year, the 25th annual Tumbleweed Music Festival will return to Howard Amon Park with one night of virtual performances and another night of live musical performances.

According to a press release issued by event organizers, this year’s festival was expected to be fully virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, steady progress in the fight against the pandemic has made it safe to host an in-person event this year.

In-person festivities will be held at Richland’s Howard Amon Park on Saturday, August 21 at 7:30 p.m. Honoring 25 years of the Tumbleweed Festival, this year’s live performances will be available free of cost instead of being a fundraiser like in years past.

Following the Tumbleweed Music Festival themes, artists will be performing blues, jazz, folk, Americana, and country-inspired music. The list of headliners, as provided by event organizers, is below:

Bourbon & Bellows , a group based in Prosser and Ephrata, who give us upbeat, bluesy jazz in the style of Django Reinhardt.

, a group based in Prosser and Ephrata, who give us upbeat, bluesy jazz in the style of Django Reinhardt. Cecilia Eng , a Portland, Oregon-based singer who specializes in “Filk” music, folk music which takes its inspiration from imaginative works of film and literature (Cecilia was inducted into the Filk Hall of Fame in 2013); and

, a Portland, Oregon-based singer who specializes in “Filk” music, folk music which takes its inspiration from imaginative works of film and literature (Cecilia was inducted into the Filk Hall of Fame in 2013); and Hank Cramer and Friends, featuring the long-time folksinger and Tumbleweed regular Hank Cramer, and a variety of his friends (also all Tumbleweed regulars) for a wide-ranging set that’s sure to include nautical, cowboy, traditional, and sing-along songs!

The virtual portion of the festival will take place on Friday, September 3, and will feature nearly 100 prerecorded performances from five separate counties. Other virtual offerings include 15 live workshops, a live Zoom Shanty Sing, and a live Zoom Contra Dance.

Three Rivers Folklife Society and the City of Richland co-sponsor the annual Tumbleweed Music Festival. For more information on festival details, click here.

