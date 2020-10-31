“Tunnel of Terror” hosts last show in Kennewick

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Autobahn’s “Tunnel of Terror” is hosting their last show Friday night, and has already had approximately 600 cars attend the show.

Autobahn’s owner, Chad Baker, told KAPP-KVEW that around 100 cars are going through the frightening car wash each hour.

“So far, so good,” said Baker. “I think it’s a lot bigger than we expected.”

The “Tunnel of Terror” show is from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Friday.

The show and car wash is $15, and Autobahn’s plans to donate some of the proceeds to three Tri-City charities.

Autobahn’s is located at 3928 W Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick.

