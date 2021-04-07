Turning breezy Wednesday, gusts up to 35 MPH -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

After a beautiful Tuesday, changes are ahead today. A cold front will move through the Pacific Northwest with increasing clouds and gusty winds developing. The wind is light this morning, but could gust 25 to 35 MPH this afternoon and evening. Temperatures ahead of the front will climb into the mid to upper 60’s.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the Cascades, including Snoqualmie pass, starting at 8PM this evening through 9AM Thursday. Snowfall amounts of 4 to 11 inches possible above 2,000 feet.

Staying breezy overnight with a slight chance of a stray shower. Back to sunshine on Thursday, but breezy conditions will stick around. Wind gusts at times 20 to 25 MPH. And we will see cooler temperatures Thursday with highs in the upper 50’s to near 60 degrees.

The weekend will feature cooler than average temperatures. The wind will return on Saturday with highs in the upper 50’s. Light wind with more sunshine on Sunday, highs in the low 60’s.