Turning breezy with gusts up to 25 MPH Tuesday -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

Get ready for another sunny day! One noticeable change…the winds. Turning breezy especially by afternoon and evening with gusts at times up to 25 MPH. A Wind Advisory is in place for Kittitas county until 9PM tonight. Wind gusts in the advisory area up to 45 MPH. Temperatures will still be above average with highs in the low to mid 70’s.

Rain returns to the area on Wednesday. The best chance for wet weather – morning through midday. A little drier Wednesday afternoon. It will be a cooler day with highs in the low 60’s.