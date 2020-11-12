Turning cloudy, rain showers late Thursday -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

Clouds are streaming into the area this morning with a little patchy freezing fog in spots. Give yourself extra time to scrap the frost off your windshield if your car is parked outside. The majority of the daytime hours will be dry with rain showers developing after 5PM. On and off rain showers will continue through the overnight hours. We will see afternoon highs today in the low to mid 40’s.

Snow will develop this afternoon in the Cascades, eastern slopes and the Blues. Winter Storm Watches and Warnings have been put in place through late Friday night. Significant snowfall is possible with 2 to 3 feet expected in spots, White Pass included. If you are traveling over the passes in the next few days, be sure to check pass reports. There will be delays or closures!

The wind will be another concern for us locally. Turning breezy on Friday with gusts up to 30 MPH. Friday night will be windy with wind gusts 40 to 50 MPH. The sunshine will return Saturday, but the wind will be sticking around with gusts up to 30 MPH possible. The wind will slowly die down on Sunday as more wet weather returns to the area.