12 inmates broke fire door to escape Yakima County jail, sparked by fears of COVID-19, officials say

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County jail officials say 12 inmates were able to break open a fire door and hop over a fence to escape the jail Monday night: six remain at large.

Found inmates reportedly told officials “they were upset after the Governor’s press conference regarding the statewide order to shelter in place and the virus outbreak has them all scared.”

Officials said the jailbreak happened about 7 p.m. in Annex C, a part of the jail where low-level offenders are held. The inmates were able to break open an exterior fire door using a table from inside the annex and then jump the outside fence.

Officers were able to catch six inmates, but these six are still missing:

Fernando Gustavo Castenda-Sandoval, 31, of Yakima – US Marshall’s Office Hold

Hugo Alejandro Amezcue-Hernandez, 28, of Yakima – Driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, resisting arrest, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, drug paraphernalia

Miguel Angel Chavez-Amezcua, 27, of Moses Lake – Possession of a controlled substance, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm

Andrew Derrick Wolfley, 26, of Union Gap – Third-degree assault, attempted eluding, theft of a motor vehicle, identity theft, possession of stolen property

Tyrone Adam Mulvaney, 34, of Moses Lake – Obstructing a law enforcement officer, offender accountability act

Neftali Serrano, 27, of Yakima – Possession of a controlled substance, second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, violation of a protection order

If you know the whereabouts of these inmates, you are asked to call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 574-2500 or 911.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Yakima Police Department, Union Gap Police Department, Washington State Patrol and U.S. Marshals Service responded to assist the Yakima County Department of Corrections staff to search for the escaped inmates.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency. The Yakima County Department of Corrections will assist the Sheriff’s Office and conduct its own internal investigation into the escape.

The City of Yakima is asking for residents to stay indoors and be on the lookout in the northeast and southeast areas of Yakima and to call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

This is a developing story and will be updated as further information is available.

