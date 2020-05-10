Over twenty percent of employees at Twin City Foods in Ellensburg test positive for COVID-19

ELLENSBURG, Wa. — The Kittitas County Incident Management Team is reporting 34 new COVID-19 cases associated with Twin City Foods Inc.

Health officials held mass testing May eighth for all employees of Twin City Foods.

Over twenty percent of employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials say that there are still approximately twenty cases pending.

Twin City Food will be closed for an additional ten days. Employees that do not receive testing can go back to work after 14 days.

Kittitas County has applied for Phase 2, of Governor Jay Inslee’s plan and expect to have more information on Monday.

