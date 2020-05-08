Twin City Foods employee tests positive for COVID-19, two others tested

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — One Twin City Foods, Inc. employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total case count to 16 people.

The Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) has been notified of a positive COVID-19 case involving an employee at Twin City Foods, Inc. The Kittitas County resident is stable at this time and two additional employees have been tested.

IMT is organizing mass testing of all employees at Twin City Foods Friday morning and the facility was immediately closed upon notification. Testing will be done via drive-thru for all employees Friday.

Anyone who was in close contact with this individual has been or will be directly contacted by IMT, and they will be isolated upon testing. Others are not considered to be exposed to this case.

As of Friday, 15 out of the 16 positive cases are considered “recovered”.

Dr. Mark Larson, Kittitas County Health Officer, will provide more information about today’s response plan later this afternoon.

For general COVID-19 questions, call the Emergency Operation Center at 509-933-8315.

