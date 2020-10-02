Twin City Foods employees to rally Friday about pandemic work conditions
PASCO, Wash. — Food production workers play to rally in Pasco on Friday to raise awareness of work conditions during the pandemic.
Twin City Foods employees and local elected officials, along with other essential workers represented by UFCW 1439, will gather at the Pasco facility. This comes after at least two Pasco plant employees died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and multiple workers are currently quarantined.
According to a union press release, workers were originally discouraged from wearing masks at the plant, and workers who get sick from COVID-19 are not given any additional paid sick leave. Workers at the plant are concerned that the company’s response to COVID-19 puts the whole community at risk, according to the release.
The rally is happening Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 5405 Industrial Way in Pasco.
COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.