Twin City Foods issues statement on COVID response, report of employee deaths
PASCO, Wash. — Twin City Foods issued a statement Friday in response to the death of two employees of the company’s Pasco plant who reportedly died of COVID-19.
Local 1439 announced that this week that two employees at the Pasco plant died of COVID-19 and criticized Twin City Foods for allegedly discouraging employees from wearing masks at the plant. The union also claimed that Twin City Foods also did not give additional paid sick leave to employees who contracted the disease.
A rally was planned for Friday at 3:30 p.m. outside the plant to “highlight the growing crisis at Twin City Foods packaging facility in Pasco,” the union said in a statement.
RELATED: Rally planned after 2 workers at Pasco food plant die of COVID-19, union says
Twin City Foods issued a statement to KAPP-KVEW in the wake of these deaths:
Twin City Foods, Inc. is very sorry to hear of the deaths of two individuals in our community. Out of respect for their privacy and our long-standing practice, TCF is not disclosing any employee information.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, TCF has followed all Health Department and CDC guidelines to ensure a safe work environment. We take these guidelines extremely seriously and in fact, have taken additional steps to ensure the safety of all its employees. These include:
• TCF management meets regularly to update and add new policies to protect our employees.
• We had offered masks to all employees even before it was recommended by the CDC. Additionally, we now allow homemade masks.
• Wearing masks from home was allowed after the Washington State Department of Health and the CDC updated their guidelines, which initially did not recommend the use of face masks.
• Based on a thorough review, there is no evidence the employees contracted COVID-19 during their work at TCF. The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (“L&I”) has twice inspected our Pasco facility, and confirmed that TCF was fully compliant with all regulations and guidelines. Additionally, L&I complimented us on our efforts to protect our employees.
• The feedback from L&I reflects TCF’s very positive working relationships with our local Health Departments, which have commended TCF several times for our responses to this tragic pandemic.
• When we could, we shared all information with our employees about the TCF COVID cases. We were limited by federal HIPAA rules and followed the compliance guidelines.
Regarding today’s rally, the union just informed us there will be a rally starting at 3:30 p.m., outside our Pasco facility on city property. Regarding a vote, it is our understanding the union has petitioned the NLRB to call for a vote, however, we have no specifics at this time, but expect a decision in the near future.
Virgil Roehl, CFO
Twin City Foods, Inc