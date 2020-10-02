Twin City Foods issues statement on COVID response, report of employee deaths

PASCO, Wash. — Twin City Foods issued a statement Friday in response to the death of two employees of the company’s Pasco plant who reportedly died of COVID-19.

Local 1439 announced that this week that two employees at the Pasco plant died of COVID-19 and criticized Twin City Foods for allegedly discouraging employees from wearing masks at the plant. The union also claimed that Twin City Foods also did not give additional paid sick leave to employees who contracted the disease.

A rally was planned for Friday at 3:30 p.m. outside the plant to “highlight the growing crisis at Twin City Foods packaging facility in Pasco,” the union said in a statement.

Twin City Foods issued a statement to KAPP-KVEW in the wake of these deaths: