Twin City Foods workers rally to highlight growing health crisis at plant

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

A large group gathered outside the Twin City Foods plant in Pasco Friday afternoon, to highlight what they say is a growing health crisis at the plant.

Two employees died at the beginning of the pandemic from coronavirus, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1439, which represents food workers across the Inland Northwest.

But workers say they know of many more employees who are either currently quarantining because of COVID-19 or who have caught the virus in the past.

Workers also said they were not getting additional sick paid leave, even if they had tested positive.

Henry Pineda, a machine operator at Twin City Foods who has worked for the company for over ten years, said that missing work was costly.

“I was quarantined for a week because a family member tested positive for the virus. I had to cut back on groceries that week for me, my wife, and my 6-month old daughter because I wasn’t getting a paycheck,” Pineda said.

Octavio Zamudio, another machine operator, said that the workers deserved to be treated like humans.

“The company doesn’t understand that even though we work with machines, we’re human beings. We need a union because it’s the only way to protect ourselves and our families. We deserve the same protections and benefits as other essential employees like hazard pay, affordable healthcare, and quarantine pay,” Zamudio said.

Adam Jackson, a union representative, said the workers needed and deserved to be heard by the corporation.

“These workers want an election and a fair election. These workers are essential workers and they deserve to be treated as such and that’s what we’re really hoping to achieve,” Jackson said.

In a statement provided by UFCW, 200 workers have filed for a union election.

West Richland City Councilmember Kate Moran, who attended the rally, said she wanted the workers to know that the community supports them.

“An injury to one is an injury to all. An injury to essential workers in Pasco is an injury to every worker in the Tri-Cities,” Moran said. “I want to make sure the company understands that people are watching. It’s not a threat but a promise.”

Moran added that essential workers in the processing industry keep food on our tables.

“The least we can do is make sure that they have protections and a voice at work so that their families can survive and thrive,” Moran said.

Twin City Foods issued a statement in response to the rally, saying that a decision on the union would come “in the near future.”

























