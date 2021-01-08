Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump’s account

Representatives of the popular social media platform Twitter made the decision to permanently suspend Donald Trump's personal Twitter account due to "the risk of further incitement of violence. "

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The social media platform Twitter decided to permanently suspend President Donald J. Trump’s account (@realDonaldTrump) on the site.

Along with Facebook and YouTube, Twitter removed the President’s initial video response to the riots led by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon. He was given a warning by the platform, which made this decision today.

Twitter made a public statement regarding the decision on their site’s blog:

In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open. However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.

Trump’s account has been a point of contention since he began his political career leading up to the 2016 Presidential Election. In recent years, Twitter has taken more responsibility for the content that’s shared using its platform.

The straw that broke the camel’s back included two tweets Trump sent aimed at his fanbase. Officials with the platform deemed that his tweets broke the guidelines of their ‘Glorification of Violence Policy.’

As Trump’s claims of Election fraud and false results ramped up after Joe Biden became the nation’s President-elect, Twitter found itself regulating a massive number of the President’s tweets. Their primary concern was protecting the nation from disinformation in such a pressing and divided time.

For more details on the platform’s investigation, visit the Twitter blog post here.

