Two apartment buildings damaged by fire after strong winds spread flames

by Margo Cady

Image courtesy of Kennewick Fire Department Fire Chief Chad Michael.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) says two apartment buildings went up in flames early Sunday morning.

The initial call for the fire came in at 3:39 a.m. on Sunday, March 13th. KFD along with crews from Richland Fire and Emergency Services, Pasco Fire Department, and Benton County Fire District #1 responded to the call.

KFD was on scene less than six minutes after the initial call, and found a fourplex engulfed in flames.

READ: WATCH: Pasco Police looking for driver who rammed police car

Officials say winds topping at 20 miles per hour before crews arrived caused the fire to spread to another fourplex nearby. The first crew on scene then worked on preventing the flames from spreading to other buildings.

KFD crews dispatched to a fourplex fire at 03:39 this morning. The building was occupied by multiple people. KPD assisted with evacuations before KFD arrived. 20 mph sustained winds spread the fire to a neighboring fourplex before fire crews arrived.

(photo from KPD) pic.twitter.com/7kadKXhsbc — Fire Chief Chad Michael (@KennewickChief) March 13, 2022

Once back up arrived, firefighters worked to extinguish flames at the original building.

The first building was occupied at the time of the fire. According to KFD, the second building was vacant.

READ: Kennewick Police investigating shots fired near Tin Hat Tavern

Kennewick Police Department was also on scene, and assisted with evacuations of the occupied building prior to KFD’s arrival. KFD did not report any injuries from the fire, and it is currently unknown how many occupants were displaced.

According to KFD, the American Red Cross and the Fire Chaplain are working with the displaced occupants to find temporary housing.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

READ: Kittitas County family finds slain dog, launching investigation and fundraiser

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.