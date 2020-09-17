Two apartments in Kennewick struck by gunfire

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

Photo provided by Kennewick Police Department.

Photo provided by Kennewick Police Department.



KENNEWICK, Wash. – It was an alarming wake up call for residents at the Heaterstone Apartments in Kennewick early Thursday morning.

According to Kennewick police, just after 3 a.m. several people called 911 to say that they had heard gunshots.

When police arrived, they found two apartments were struck by bullets. They also found shell casings in the parking lot.

No one was home at one of the apartments at the time, and fortunately no one was injured at the other apartment.

So far, police don’t have information on a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.