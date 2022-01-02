Two car collision kills Mattawa man Saturday night

by Margo Cady

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A car crash involving two cars has killed a Mattawa man on Saturday evening.

The Mattawa man was traveling southbound on State Route 243 near milepost 13 when his car crossed the center line and hit the oncoming car, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).

The driver of the other vehicle attempted to swerve, and hit an electrical box before the car came to a rest in an orchard.

Both drivers were transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for injuries from the crash. The Mattawa man later died from his injuries. WSP reports that the 2nd driver is still at the hospital.

At this time, the cause of the crash is still being investigated. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol was involved in the incident.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.