Two car collision with semi in Yakima County kills driver

by Margo Cady

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — A two vehicle collision with a semi truck has killed one person on Saturday evening, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).

The incident happened at the intersection of Myers Road and State Highway 22 around 6:30 p.m. on October 23rd. The driver of a 2012 Hyundai Elantra was traveling southbound on Meyers Road when they failed to stop at a stop sign.

The semi with two freight trailers was traveling westbound on State Highway 22 when it collided with the Elantra. The driver of the Elantra was pronounced dead on scene.

At this time, it is unknown if the driver of the Elantra was wearing a seatbelt, or if any drugs or alcohol was involved. Their name has been redacted pending next of kin notification.

