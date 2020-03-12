Two confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus in Yakima County

Matt Reyes by Matt Reyes

YAKIMA, Wash.— The Yakima Health District was informed on the evening of March 11, 2020 that test results from the Washington State Department of Health Public Health Lab determined that there are two confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Yakima County.

According to a news release Wednesday, the two patients are currently isolated.

This would be the first confirmed cases of coronavirus for Yakima County.

This is a developing story.

