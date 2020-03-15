Two COVID-19 clinics opening in Yakima, hospital says

YAKIMA, Wash. – Virginia Mason Memorial hospital has repurposed the Creekside HealthyNow clinic for COVID-19 evaluations.

According to the hospital, people who are experiencing novel coronavirus symptoms can go to healthynowclinic.com or call (509) 225-4669 the clinic to set up an appointment to be seen. If you are showing symptoms, hospital officials want you to call directly rather than go online.

Potential patients will stay in their cars and call the clinic when they arrive. A nurse will meet that person at their car and escort them inside. The clinic will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Additionally, a longer-term COVID-19 clinic is expected to open soon.

Virginia Mason Memorial is also putting up a large, green tent outside the ER doors of the hospital.

“This is a proactive measure for initial triage and medical screening in the event that large numbers of patients are seeking care at VMM,” the hospital said. “We must ensure that patients who need high-quality and timely emergency care can receive that care during this pandemic.”

The Yakima Union Gospel Mission provided the tent to the hospital.

