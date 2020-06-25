Two-day total: 140 coronavirus cases, five deaths in Yakima County

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Health officials reported 140 cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County within the past two days.

The Yakima Health District said there were 72 new cases diagnosed Tuesday and 68 on Wednesday, bringing the county total to 6, 736.

These are two of Yakima County’s lowest daily case counts in weeks.

Five more virus-related deaths were reported between Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 132.

Fifty-three residents are hospitalized and 13 are on a ventilator.

At least 3,078 residents have recovered from COVID-19.

Yakima County is one of three counties in Washington state that remain in Phase 1 of reopening. The others are Benton and Franklin County.

For more information, visit the health district’s website.

RELATED: Virginia Mason Memorial hospital clarifies statement about hospital capacity

Comments

comments