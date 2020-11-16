Two days of demolitions training at the Yakima Training Center

Public advised they may hear loud noises due to weather conditions

YAKIMA, Wash. — If you hear some loud noises this week, it’s most likely due to a military training exercise.

On Nov. 18-19 from noon to 2 p.m. the Yakima Training Center will be conducting daytime demolitions training.

Due to cooler weather, the sound is expected to carry farther than normal.

Contact Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs with any comments or questions.

