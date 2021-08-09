Two dead in Benton County after a collision

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. (KAPP-KVEW) At around 8 p.m. Sunday night Washington State Patrol reported a fatal traffic collision at W. Sellars Road and SR 221 after one car failed to yield the right of way.

46-year-old Asuncion Hernandez-Lopez from Prosser was headed Northbound on State Route 221, approaching Sellers Road. The second car was driving on Sellars Rd. by a 71-year-old man from Clinton, WA, who failed to yield and struck Hernandez-Lopez on SR 221.

The two men were declared dead at the scene. The 71-year-old man has not been identified as police are notifying next of kin.

The police report shows that both men were wearing seatbelts.

