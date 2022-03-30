Two dead, one injured in suspected DUI crash south of Wapato

by Dylan Carter

WAPATO, Wash. — Yakima County traffic authorities are investigating what they believe to be a DUI crash that claimed two lives and put another in the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release issued by Sergeant Wes Rasmussen of the Yakima County Traffic Unit, first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Progressive Rd & S Wapato Rd around 2:48 p.m. on March 29, 2022, for a fatality collision.

Traffic officials determined that a red 1998 Ford Mustang occupied by two men was headed east on Progressive Rd toward a posted stop sign. At the same time, a woman in a red 2013 Dodge Ram was driving north on S. Wapato Road.

RECENT: Fatal collision on the Yakama Reservation kills passenger, lands three others in the hospital

The woman in the Ram had the right of way, but the men in the Mustang allegedly failed to yield and entered the intersection illegally. The Mustang hit the passenger’s side of the Ram, sending both vehicles off the roadway.

Authorities deducted that both occupants of the Mustang died at the scene of the accident. The woman driving the Ram was injured and taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. No further details on her condition have been revealed at this time.

Yakima County authorities have not yet notified the next of kin as they continue their investigation. They believe intoxicants played a factor in the crash.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Man burned in Yakima fire that spread through most of a home’s living spaces overnight

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.