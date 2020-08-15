Two different vehicle collisions cause injuries on Blue Bridge, authorities say
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department and Washington State Patrol are on the scene of two separate vehicle accidents on the Blue Bridge.
The accidents that officials say caused injuries occurred in the Northbound lanes shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Kennewick Police say that one of the vehicles in the collision was a motorcycle, and that patients from the accidents are being taken to the hospital.
The Kennewick Police Department says traffic backed up to Yelm is being diverted to Columbia Drive.
Authorities have asked the public to avoid the area so first responders can work safely.