Two different vehicle collisions cause injuries on Blue Bridge, authorities say

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department and Washington State Patrol are on the scene of two separate vehicle accidents on the Blue Bridge.

The accidents that officials say caused injuries occurred in the Northbound lanes shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

KPD & WSP on scene of two separate injury accident NB Blue Bridge. Traffic backed up to Yelm and is being diverted to Columbia Drive. Avoid the area so first responders can work safely. pic.twitter.com/SCytWC44Si — Kennewick Police (@KennewickPolice) August 15, 2020

Kennewick Police say that one of the vehicles in the collision was a motorcycle, and that patients from the accidents are being taken to the hospital.

The Kennewick Police Department says traffic backed up to Yelm is being diverted to Columbia Drive.

Authorities have asked the public to avoid the area so first responders can work safely.

