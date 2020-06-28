Two escape house fire in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — Two people were able to escape a house fire in Yakima early Sunday morning, the third house fire that the Yakima Fire Department has responded to in less than 48 hours.

The Yakima Fire Department responded to the 1500 block of South 12 Ave. near West Mead Ave. at 12:06 a.m., according to the department.

YFD said that when fire crews arrived, there were flames inside the home that had burned into the attic, and eventually burned through the roof.

Two people were inside the home when the fire started and crawled out the windows to escape, per officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

