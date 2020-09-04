Two face 5 years in prison for allegedly shining lasers at officers’ eyes during Portland protests

PORTLAND — Two people each face up to five years in federal prison for allegedly targeting police officers’ eyes with high-powered lasers during protests in Portland.

Portland-area residents Hugo Ryan Berteau-Pavy, 26, and Eva Warner, also known as Joshua Warner, 25, were each charged with civil disorder, a felony, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

Court documents Berteau-Pavyduring was standing in the middle of the street and repeatedly hitting officers in the face with high-powered lasers after a civil disturbance was declared on June 13.

An officer was able to take a photo of Berteau-Pavy, then kept track of him as the crowd was dispersed. In the early hours of June 14, Berteau-Pavy joined a group marching from the Justice Center to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s personal home. He was seen shining a laser at Wheeler’s residence and at other homes in neighborhood.

The officer who originally spotted Berteau-Pavy with the laser tracked his location until he was taken into custody.

Warner was also seen allegedly targeting officers with a high-powered laser after a riot was declared in Portland on August 8.

Oregon State Police officers notified the Portland Police Bureau’s Rapid Response Team that Warner had aimed a high-powered, green laser at numerous officers’ eyes as they attempted to disperse the riot. Officers said Warner resisted arrest, prompting officers to use force. Officers found a black, pen-style laser pointer on her person.

Both suspects appeared in federal court Thursday, Sept. 3. If convicted, they each face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.