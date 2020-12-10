Two fatal car crashes in Yakima, Franklin counties on Wednesday

Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff's Office

YAKIMA & FRANKLIN Co. — Two solo, deadly crashes occurred Wednesday in Franklin and Yakima counties.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a serious collision on Pasco-Kahlotus Road near Jake Rd. Wednesday night. An adult man was declared deceased at the scene. He has not been identified, and deputies are still working to determine the cause.

According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to a vehicle rollover Wednesday afternoon on No Track Rd. just east of E. Branch Rd. The vehicle ended up upside down and in some trees, and a female had been ejected. The female was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver was identified as Julie Grommesch, 56, of Toppenish. Investigators determined she swerved off the road and rolled her car once. She was not wearing her seat belt, and she is suspected of driving under the influence.