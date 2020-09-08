Two feet of water, mud blocking roadway in Finley due to washed out irrigation canal

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

Photo provided by Benton County Sheriff's Office.

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a blocked roadway in Finley due to a washed out irrigation canal.

The department posted photos on Facebook around midnight Tuesday showing about 2 feet of water at Bryson Brown and 2198 PR SE.

“Deputies are currently out with a washed out irrigation canal at Bryson Brown and 2198 PR SE. The roadway is blocked by mud and water approximately 2 foot deep.”

KAPP-KVEW has reached out to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office to find out more details. Avoid the area for now if possible.