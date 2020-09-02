Two homes evacuated due to gas leak in West Richland

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. – A gas leak in West Richland has closed a roadway and forced some evacuations Wednesday morning.

According to Benton County Fire District #4, a construction worker struck a residential gas line around 8 a.m. causing the leak near Athens Drive and Ithaca Street.

Two homes near the leak were evacuated as a precaution and Athens Drive is closed to non-residents.

Cascade natural gas is on scene.

Firefighters say that of the breeze it is keeping the gas dispersed.

At this point there is no estimated time of reopening the roadway but firefighters tell us they don’t expect it to be long.