Two injured after vehicle strikes stalled car on I-82

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

RICHLAND, Wash. — Two people were injured after a stalled car was struck by another vehicle on I-82 Wednesday evening.

A vehicle with one occupant, 52-year-old Jesus Cervantes, became disabled in the right lane on eastbound I-82 at milepost 83 near the Highway 12 junction.

Around 8:45 p.m., another vehicle struck the stalled car, injuring two of it’s three occupants.

95-year-old Reba Howard and 50-year-old Larry Russell were injured and transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Driver, 51-year-old Renee Russell was uninjured and Washington State Patrol does not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor.

Both cars were totaled in the collision.

Comments

comments