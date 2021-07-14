Two injured in collision on S.R. 395 in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — Two drivers were sent to the hospital after being involved in a serious car crash on State Route 395 in Franklin County on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the accident took place around 11:39 a.m. on July 14. A 50-year-old driver was headed eastbound on Foster Wells Rd; approaching S.R. 395 in his 2020 Chevy Silverado. At the same time, a 51-year-old Othello woman was headed northbound on S.R. 395 in a 2016 Honda HR-V.

WSP Troopers determined that the Pasco driver attempted to cross S.R. 395 and collided with the Othello woman’s car. Each of their vehicles was totaled in the crash and both drivers were injured. There were no passengers in either vehicle at the time of the accident, authorities say.

The Pasco driver was transported to the Lourdes Medical Center while the Othello driver was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. They were each send to be medically evaluated and treated for their injuries.

WSP Troopers believe the cause of the accident was caused by inattention from the Pasco driver. Therefore, he is being charged with negligent driving to the second degree for the accident. They also determined that impairment from drugs/alcohol was not a factor in this crash.

No further updates on the condition of either driver have been announced at this time.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

