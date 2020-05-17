Two injured in Sunday morning shooting in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — Early Sunday morning police responded to a shooting at a house on the corner of East Lewis Street and North Douglas Avenue.

Police say around 7:45 a.m., two male suspects forced their way inside the home and shot two, a male and a female.

On April 29, police responded to the same home for a shooting that killed 29-year-old Luis Contreras, and injured two others.

Police say that this shooting injured two different victims than the one prior. Both were taken to a local hospital, their condition is unknown.

The two suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Sgt. Rodrigo Pruneda with Pasco Police said that the suspects traveled East of the house and carjacked a black Nissan Versa and stuffed the driver in the trunk. The man was able to pull the trunk lever and escape. Police say that he is okay.

Police encourage everyone if they see the black Nissan Versa with license BRC-8401 to call police. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Police are still looking for two suspects from the previous shooting in April. It is not positive whether this shooting is connected to that one.

Murder suspects Juan Manuel “Scars” Montalvo, 25, and Miguel Angel “Terco” Montalvo, 21, remain at large from the shooting that took place on April 29.

