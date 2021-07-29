Two injured near Mesa after car left roadway, rolled off S.R. 17

by Dylan Carter

MESA, Washington. — Two men in their mid-30s were transported to a nearby hospital on Thursday morning after they were involved in a rollover car accident off WA State Route 17.

According to a memo issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the accident took place around 6:53 p.m. on July 29. The driver, a 36-year-old from Soap Lake, was headed southbound on S.R. 17 (Mesa) near Paradise Rd in his 2006 Ford F150 pickup truck.

Authorities determined that traffic slowed in front of the vehicle, which caused him to lose control of his vehicle and leave the roadway. At that time, he overcorrected his turn, which caused the pickup truck to roll near the side of the highway.

The driver and his passenger (34) were transported to Othello Community Hospital to be medically evaluated and treated for their injuries. WSP Troopers concluded that each of the occupants was wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident and impairment from drugs/alcohol did not play a factor in this incident.

No further information regarding the condition of the injured individuals has been released. The driver was charged with following too close.

This is a breaking news story. If further details are revealed, an update will be issued.

