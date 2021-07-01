Two killed in fatal collision in Benton County
BENTON CO., Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on I-82 eight miles south of Kennewick.
Trooper Thorson with Washington State Patrol says a semi-truck driver reported the crash around 6 a.m. Thursday
Officials confirmed a man and a woman from Oregon were killed in the crash.
Investigators believe the driver of the SUV went into the median, then over-corrected, causing the car to go over the guardrail and down an embankment approximately 50 feet. The SUV came to rest on its top.
This is a breaking story and there are limited details at this time.
