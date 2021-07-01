Two killed in fatal collision in Benton County

Trooper Thorson - Washington State Patrol

BENTON CO., Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on I-82 eight miles south of Kennewick.

Trooper Thorson with Washington State Patrol says a semi-truck driver reported the crash around 6 a.m. Thursday

Officials just told me that a semi-truck called this crash in around 6 a.m. this morning after the sun rose. It’s unclear when the car crashed and went down the embankment. #GMNW @KAPPKVEW https://t.co/yJ1lAxBxBD — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) July 1, 2021

Officials confirmed a man and a woman from Oregon were killed in the crash.

#UPDATE: A man and a woman from Oregon were killed in the crash on I-82. #GMNW @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/9kwTl4S85r — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) July 1, 2021

Investigators believe the driver of the SUV went into the median, then over-corrected, causing the car to go over the guardrail and down an embankment approximately 50 feet. The SUV came to rest on its top.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Use caution heading south on I-82 in Benton County 8 miles south of Kennewick. The Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal collision. #GMNW @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/DhTYPdgcyX — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) July 1, 2021

WSP is on scene of a double fatality, single vehicle collision on I-82 at MP 121, (approx. 8 miles south of Kennewick). The car is down an embankment and not blocking the highway. Please use caution while passing the scene eastbound. pic.twitter.com/WL5gq4LNkb — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) July 1, 2021

This is a breaking story and there are limited details at this time.

