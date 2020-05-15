Two Kittitas Co. businesses closed, deep-cleaned due to COVID-19

A restaurant in Cle Elum and a coffee house in Ellensburg shut down for deep cleaning after learning people with COVID-19 had been inside, health officials said Friday.

The Kittitas County Incident Management Team said D&M Coffee Co. had a low-risk exposure at one of its locations: a D&M employee tested positive in a case associated with the Twin City Foods, Inc. outbreak.

“Close contacts are being tested at this time and the location was temporarily closed for deep cleaning,” Public Information Officer Kasey Knutson wrote in a news release.

Health Officer Dr. Larson said the close contacts are being tested only as a precaution because “the risk is very low to those individuals.” Dr. Larson credits D&M for reducing risk by wearing gloves and masks, increasing handwashing, and cleaning equipment more frequently and thoroughly.

D&M Coffee Co. said Thursday on Facebook it had temporarily closed Thursday and was open Friday — with drink specials:

Today we were notified of a potential case of COVID19 and took precautionary measures (closed for the day) while we collected all the information and communicated with the Kittitas County Health Department. Based on current sanitation policy and recommendation from the Health Department we are opening our Drive-Thru (204 Water Street) and Canyon (1709 #2 Canyon Road) on Friday, May 15th for normal business hours. We want to thank all our customers and the community for being patient while we implemented some changes in the past few months to ensure everyone’s safety.Thank you for your understanding, Mark, Donna and all of us at D&M CoffeeFriday will be ALL DAY HAPPY HOUR!

Meanwhile, in Cle Elum, Taco Bell was closed for cleaning after a regional employee who had visited the location later tested positive for COVID-19.

The emergency management team says the case is not from Kittitas County. The team has a list of possible close contacts and is working to gather more information.

Kittitas County says D&M Coffee’s drive-thru customers and anyone who ate at Taco Bell do not need to be quarantined, tested, or concerned about potential exposure.

The county has applied for a variance to enter Phase 2 of Washington state’s reopening plan. The application is currently on hold.

