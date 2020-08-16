Two Level 3 sex offenders arrested in Flat Top Park

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — The West Richland Police Department arrested two Level 3 sex offenders in Flat Top Park Saturday night.

Police say the two men were contacted by officers while in the park late Saturday night.

51-year-old David Edward Fisher Jr. and 64-year-old Timothy Charles Miller were arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail for criminal trespass against children.

Police say the two are trespassed from all parks in West Richland.

The West Richland Police Department advises parents to talk to their children about the dangers of being out late.

