Two Lewiston men arrested for possessing child pornography
NEZ PERCE CO., Idaho — Two Lewiston men are facing charges for possessing child pornography.
The first case involves 23-year-old Benjamin C. Martin. Court records show he has been charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Martin had 23 images of child pornography that were uploaded to a cloud device. When authorities submitted those images to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, three were returned and identified as child victims.
Martin has been booked and remains in custody at the Nez Perce County Jail.
The second, unrelated case involves a 43-year-old man, also from Lewiston. Court records show Michael C. Stewart was arrested on 10 charges of sexual exploitation of a child.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Stewart possessed and sent child pornography videos.
Court records show he admitted to downloading the material and found it on the app Kik. Martin told investigators he was a member of several groups that shared child pornography on the app.
Martin was taken into custody but it is not clear where he has been booked. Our Spokane sister station 4 News Now has reached out to the Nez Perce County Jail for more information.