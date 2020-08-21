Two Lewiston men arrested for possessing child pornography

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

NEZ PERCE CO., Idaho — Two Lewiston men are facing charges for possessing child pornography.

The first case involves 23-year-old Benjamin C. Martin. Court records show he has been charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Martin had 23 images of child pornography that were uploaded to a cloud device. When authorities submitted those images to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, three were returned and identified as child victims.

Martin has been booked and remains in custody at the Nez Perce County Jail.

The second, unrelated case involves a 43-year-old man, also from Lewiston. Court records show Michael C. Stewart was arrested on 10 charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Stewart possessed and sent child pornography videos.