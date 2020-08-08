Two long-time shelter dogs in the Tri-Cities looking for forever homes

TRI-CITIES, Wash. – Local shelter dogs, Lilith and Ruby, have spent a long time waiting for the right families to find them. Lilith has spent over two years in the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter, and Ruby over one year.

For 8-year-old Lilith, her long journey is in part due to a situation in her past. According to the shelter, while Lilith was living with a family in 2018 she got loose and attacked a small dog. It happened again and at that point, the City of Kennewick declared Lilith was dangerous and she was taken by animal control. She’s been in the shelter ever since.

But staff at the shelter say just because Lilith is a pitbull mix, doesn’t mean she isn’t loving. They describe her as being a couch potato who loves to lay in the sun, play with toys and skip around the yard. They say while she shouldn’t be around other pets, she grew up in a home with small children and did ‘wonderfully’ with them.

Because of Lilith’s situation, in Pasco, Kennewick or Richland it would cost $250/year to have a permit to keep her. However, some “secret admirers” have raised money to go towards that for at least two years. Her potential owner would also need to have homeowner or renters insurance, and would need to keep her on a leash and muzzle outside the home.

As for Ruby, she’s an American Staffordshire Terrier who is described as being small, stout and full of sass. She loves to run, roll in the grass and get belly scratches. She would prefer a home without kids, and a family who has some experience with her breed and can help her keep growing and understanding social boundaries.

To learn more about Lilith or Ruby, you can call the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter at 509-545-3740, or visit them at 1312 S 18th Avenue in Pasco. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.