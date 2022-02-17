Two men, 65 & 63, dead after collision near Ritzville

by Neil Fischer

ADAMS CO., Wash. — Two men died Wednesday evening near Ritzville after a crash on State Route 261, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Washington State Patrol says that two vehicles collided in Adams County at around 6:24 p.m., killing a man from Ritzville and a man from Yelm.

According to a collision report from the Washington State Patrol, John Gielisch, 65, crossed the center lane on SR 261 and collided with another vehicle.

The Washington State Patrol says the two vehicles collided approximately eight miles south of Ritzville.

Edward Bartlett, 63, of Yelm died in the collision, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Washington State Patrol says both men were wearing their seatbelt at the time of the collision.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

