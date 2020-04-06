Two men facing murder charges in Umatilla County

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

UMATILLA COUNTY, Wash. – Two men were arraigned for second degree murder and other serious charges in Umatilla County last week.

According to Umatilla County District Attorney Daniel Primus, on Wednesday Michael James Metcalfe and Jonathan Lee McDonald were arraigned in Umatilla County Circuit Court for 15 crimes – including the murder of George Martin in January.

Michael Metcalfe was charged with murder in the second degree, seven counts of robbery, four counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one county of burglary in the second degree, one count of arson in the second degree and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Jonathan McDonald was also charged with murder in the second degree, one count of burglary in the second degree, one count of arson in the second degree, and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Both Metcalfe and McDonald are being held without bail.

Metcalfe is expected to return to court on May 14 and McDonald on April 8.

