Two men injured after collision in Franklin County, DUI suspected

by Neil Fischer

Trooper Thorson - Washington State Patrol

FRANKLIN CO., Wash. — Two men were injured and transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a van collided with a semi-truck in Franklin County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Washington State Patrol says the collision happened just before 2:00 p.m. Sunday on US 395 approximately nine miles north of Pasco.

Investigators say Gabriel Llamas-Gonzalez, 45, from Kennewick, failed to yield for the semi-truck and collided with the truck.

Both vehicles were totaled in the collision, according to Washington State Patrol.

Trooper Clasen says both of the drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Southbound 395 near Eltopia is open again after a car vs semi collisions had both lanes shut for nearly 2 hours. Both drivers were transported with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the van is under investigation for DUI. -Trooper Clasen pic.twitter.com/vYo7K16WPz — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) September 5, 2021

Washington State Patrol believes drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Llamas-Gonzalez is under investigation for driving under the influence, according to Washington State Patrol.

