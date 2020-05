Two men killed after head on collision in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Two men have died after a head on collision near Moses Lake on Monday.

Around 2:30 p.m., a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on I-90 struck another car head on near milepost 183.

59-year-old Robert Miller from Auburn and 87-year-old Emauel Schaible from Moses Lake were both pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

