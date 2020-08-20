Two men shot, one fatally, in Wapato shooting, sheriff’s office says

David Mann by David Mann

WAPATO, Wash. — A White Swan man was killed in a double shooting early Thursday in the city of Wapato. One suspect is in custody, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a 27-year-old victim sustained a fatal gunshot wound inside a home in the 700 block of W. Seventh Avenue around 3 a.m. after someone reported hearing three shots fired in the area.

A 22-year-old man was also found with a gunshot wound near the home and was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital in Yakima. He is expected to survive.

Both victims are enrolled tribal members from White Swan.

Deputies identified the suspect as a 31-year-old Wapato man who was taken into custody on the morning of the shooting. His name has not been released.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.