Two more cats found cut in half in Kennewick, animal shelter says

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter announced on Sunday that they have found two more cats that have been cut in half.

This is the latest in a series of cat killings that started less than a week ago when two other cats were found dead.

According to the Animal Shelter, they found the deceased cats near 17th and Kellogg along the canal in Kennewick, and on the 1100 Block of W. Parkhill Dr.

The Kennewick Police Department is working to find who is responsible for these crimes. This is an ongoing investigation.

The public is asked to call the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter with any information about these killings. The shelter says people should also call if they find a dead cat or dog in the city limits of Pasco, Kennewick or Richland.

