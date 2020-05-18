Two more COVID deaths in Tri-Cities area, number of cases rises to 1,362

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Two more residents in the Tri-Cities area have died of complications from COVID-19, the Benton-Franklin Health District said Monday.

Those residents were a Benton County man in his 60s and a Franklin County woman in her 70s. Both had underlying health conditions.

The health district reported 14 new cases Monday, which brings the total for Benton and Franklin counties to 1,362. Thirty-three infected residents are hospitalized.

Of those who’ve been infected, 186 are healthcare workers, 182 are senior living home residents and 120 are senior living home staff.

An outbreak at the Tyson beef plant in Wallula infected 251 workers who live in Benton and Franklin counties and a handful of workers in other counties. The facility shut down for every worker to get tested for COVID-19 on April 23. It appears there have not been any new cases since the test results came back.

The virus that causes COVID-19 has killed a total of 74 people in the region.

