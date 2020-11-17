Two more die from COVID-19 in Benton County

Shelby Schumacher

TRI-Cities, Wash. — Local health officials are reporting 105 new COVID-19 cases in Benton County and 47 new cases in Franklin County.

This brings the bi-county total to 12,298 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Two more people died from COVID in the area, bringing the total to 195.

Benton County has now lost 132 people.

Currently, about 9.4% of all admitted patients are suffering from the virus.

