Two more die of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities region; cases rise to 1,401

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported two more deaths attributed COVID-19 Wednesday and 22 new cases to the viral disease.

A total of 77 people in the Tri-Cities region have died of complications from the virus — 60 in Benton County and 17 in Franklin County.

The most recent deaths involved two Benton County women who were both in their 90s and had underlying health conditions.

The total number of cases in the region is 1,401 — 808 in Benton County, 593 in Franklin County.

Thirty-six infected residents are battling the virus from the hospital.

Six more healthcare workers have been infected, bringing the total to 195.

There were no new cases reported among senior living home residents Wednesday, which leaves the total among them at 184. Two more senior living home staff members were infected, bringing their total to 124.

For more information about COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities region, visit the health district’s website.

